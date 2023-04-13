Big Sky Blend: OsteoStrong

After seeing her own mother's drastic improvement with OsteoStrong, owner Rachel Ames did the research and agreed that it was a highly beneficial program that could fill a serious void here in the Treasure State. And since osteoporosis has become a national epidemic, Ames was beyond excited to open in May 2022 and offer this alternative to medicine to all Montanans.

OsteoStrong is a unique place (for all ages) where you can improve your overall health by focusing on your skeletal system through Osteogenic Loading (weight-bearing activity critical for bone health).

OsteoStrong’s state of the art technology, SPECTRUM, consists of 4 devices that are used once a week for 10 minutes to stimulate osteogenic loading in a safe and painless environment... and this type of equipment isn't something you're going to find in a gym!

Although most may think OsteoStrong is for osteoporosis, Ames says the benefits for joint and back pain, neurological issues even stroke complications are huge!

If you have questions or want to get your body feeling better and stronger, check out OsteoStrong located at 1502 Dearborn Avenue Suite B in Missoula or by visiting www.missoulastrong.com.

