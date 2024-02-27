Big Sky Blend: Pattee Creek Market

Keep it local. Keep it fresh. Keep it in the hood.

Pattee Creek Market's passion is deeply rooted in our community, a commitment evident in their dedication to providing fresh produce (trucks coming in 6 days a week), premium meats (Double K Ranch - need I say more?), and the widest array of wines (more than 1,400!) and beers in the Missoula Valley. Their daily endeavors revolve around delivering beloved brands to their customers - all at prices that truly stand out.

While Pattee Creek Market has been a Missoula staple since 1946, in October 2023, the Hines family took over.

Already we're seeing expansion in much needed sections along with a ramped up bulk section... a section Tim Hines says is one of a kind in area grocery stores as it features recycled plastic bins!

Another aspect of the store not found elsewhere is that of an Amazon Hub! With lockers placed outside of Pattee Creek Market's front doors, Amazon customers can access a secure, contact-less/self-serve, fully automated kiosk providing a convenient delivery solution for Amazon packages as well as returns!

Building on its established reputation for exceptional quality, affordability, and an impressive product range, Pattee Creek Market continues to shine. The Hines family even provides lamb from their family ranch in Potomac!

The Hines' say Pattee Creek Market wouldn't be anywhere without the hundreds of local families who continue to shop and support the locally-owned grocery store. And that's something they'd love to pass along to their children: the importance of community and providing everyone with quality products.

You can stop by and check out all the changes 7 days a week at 704 SW Higgins Ave. or visit them online, Facebook or Instagram!