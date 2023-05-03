Big Sky Blend: Pink Grizzly

For 67 years, Pink Grizzly Greenhouse has offered up some of the best plants, supplies & knowledge in the world of gardening! I'm talking bedding plants, veggies, herbs, perennials, trees, shrubs, even gifts... you name it! As a matter of fact, you've likely seen their work front and center while cruising around downtown Missoula during the summer months - all those beautiful hanging baskets? Yep, that's Pink Grizzly!

Owner Shane Clouse says the customer interactions, employee expertise and absolute skill in planter & basket making is what really sets them apart from any other (including the box stores)!

Be sure to check them out for all your gardening needs at 1400 Wyoming or 11454 Hwy 93 in Lolo. You can always visit online, too, or call (406) 728-3370!

