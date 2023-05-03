Big Sky Blend: Radius Gallery

Lisa Simon and Jason Neal opened Radius Gallery in 2014 to showcase the skills and sensibilities of artists they admire, to connect those artists to discerning collectors, and to create an energetic forum for discussing art and its vitality in the world today.

In any given year, Radius Gallery exhibits work by upwards of 200 artists from around the region and beyond! Before making the leap to representation, an artist typically exhibits work in one or more of Radius Gallery's invitational shows, or, quite often, their annual open-call Holiday Show.

The support for the represented artists is huge: they provide a beautiful space in which they exhibit and sell their work, they identify and encourage career-advancing opportunities, and they respond to the artist's needs and ambitions no matter where they are in their artistic careers.

Stop by and check them out (as well as the newly opened Clayworks nextdoor) at 120 & 124 N Higgins Ave. in Missoula or by visiting https://www.radiusgallery.com/.

(406) 541-7070