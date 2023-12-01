Big Sky Blend: RejuveCare Medical Clinic & Spa's 12 Days of Christmas

RejuveCare Medical Clinic & Spa in Missoula & Kalispell are ready to get us looking our best for the holidays and beyond!

Every December, they bring you their "Twelve Days of Christmas" where some of their most popular services are deeply discounted!

From acne treatments to hormone replacement therapy, RejuveCare Medical Spa & Clinic offers a wide range of services to enhance your natural beauty. Owner Dr. John Neely is highly passionate about bringing the most current and innovative aesthetic & medical treatments to his practice, all while providing the gold standard of patient care.

Each special is a daily special which begin December 4th. Check them out:

December 4th - 1st Day of Christmas: EmSculpt Abs OR Butt Package of 4 treatments for $1500 (normally $1900) - $400 SAVINGS

December 5th - 2nd Day of Christmas: 2 Vials of Sculptra for Facial Rejuvenation for $1500 (normally $1800) - $300 SAVINGS ~OR~ 2 Vials of Kybella for Double Chin for $900 (normally $1200): $300 SAVINGS

December 6th - 3rd Day of Christmas: CO2 Laser for Facial Rejuvenation, Acne Scars, Stretch Marks, C-Section Scars, Wrinkle Reduction, Age Spots & Sun Damage (face is normally $2000) - 25% OFF any 1 area ($125 to $500 SAVINGS)

December 7th - 4th Day of Christmas: Buy 2 HydraFacial Deluxe ($255 ea.) get 3rd for $99 - $156 SAVINGS

December 8th - 5th Day of Christmas: Buy 1 Syringe of Filler, get 2nd for 50% Off - $287 - $412 SAVINGS

December 11th - 6th Day of Christmas: Buy Package of 3 Clear & Brilliant for $900 and get a Signature Hydrafacial for FREE - $199 savings

December 12th - 7th Day of Christmas: Buy a Morpheus 8 (Missoula) or Scarlett (Kalispell) Radio Frequency Microneedling Package of 3 with PRP for $2300 (normally $2700) - $400 SAVINGS

December 13th - 8th Day of Christmas: Buy 40 Units of Wrinkle Relaxer (Xeomin, Botox or Dysport) and get 10 Free Units. - $130 SAVINGS

December 14th - 9th Day of Christmas: Hair Removal Package of 6 and get 2 free treatments of same area - $190 - $1600 SAVINGS DEPENDING ON AREA

December 15th - 10th Day of Christmas: Buy Sciton BBL + HALO Combo for $1200 (normally $1550) - $350 SAVINGS ADD Neck or Chest for $350 (normally $700) - for another $350 SAVINGS

December 18th - 11th Day of Christmas: Get a Dermaplaning & Hydrafacial Deluxe Combo for $275 - $75 savings

December 19th - 12th Day of Christmas: ANY OF THE PREVIOUS SPECIALS you may have missed!

Visit either location in Missoula (1300 South Reserve, Suite H) or Kalispell (67 3rd Ave W N.) or call (406) 203-5174 for questions or a consultation.

Merry Christmas from RejuveCare Medical Clinic & Spa!

