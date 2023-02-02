Big Sky Blend: Shaine Reece Insurance

Shaine Reece Insurance (Farmers Insurance Agency) has over 25+ years experience serving Montana, Idaho and Washington. Shaine is a member of the Presidents Council - a most elite distinction that generally represents the top 1% of Farmers Insurance agents and district managers!

Shaine specializes in personal auto, home, life, renter's; and Commercial lines, including property, liability, auto, workers comp and umbrella policies. He can also assist clients with reaching financials goals including retirement planning, educational savings, wealth management, emergency planning, saving options as well as life insurance.

So, ok... Shaine is amazing at his job, but what you might not know is that he's a pretty fantastic person, too!! Shaine gives back to the Flathead Community in the BIGGEST ways. He's created support programs for veterans, homeless teenagers, peer mentorships in high schools, and he makes monetary donations to the local food back... the list goes on!

If you're looking for a new insurance agent, he's your guy and what a guy to have on your side!

Get in touch with Shaine by clicking here, by calling (406) 752-9100, or stopping by 575 Sunset Blvd. Ste 102 in Kalispell.