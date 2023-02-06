Big Sky Blend: Shopko Optical

Shopko Optical's experienced and fully-licensed optometrists* provide comprehensive eye exams and personalized care to fit your needs so your eyes stay in good shape all around, in every season of your life... and one troublesome condition is here in full force this season: dry eye .

Shopko's Dr. Rebecca Pitt-Jackson says dry eye occurs when your eyes don’t produce enough tears. Since winter brings colder temperatures and less moisture in the air, your eyes may lack the ability stay moisturized, leading to improper tear gland function and dry, itchy, or even watery eyes.

Common causes of dry eye:

Certain environmental factors such as ventilated spaces or exposure to sunlight and drying winds can cause a decrease in moisture in the eye. Dry eye symptoms can also worsen with age, hormonal changes, or reactions to new medications and most commonly impact women.

Ways to eliminate the risk of developing dry eye/reduce symptoms:

· Use a humidifier. You can prevent a decrease in eye moisture by using a humidifier to add moisture to the air in your space

· Be mindful of screen time. When engaging in prolonged activities such as viewing digital devices or reading, people often blink less, which can lead to dry eyes. Taking frequent breaks can reduce dry eye irritation.

· Wear sunglasses outdoors, particularly those with wraparound frames, to reduce exposure.

· Drink plenty of water (8-10 glasses) each day to avoid dehydration.

· Wash your face every night. Thoroughly cleansing your face will help remove any makeup, dirt, or bacteria from your eyelids to prevent your glands from getting clogged and causing dry eye symptoms.

· Avoid air getting blown in your eyes by directing car vents away from your face.

· Use artificial tears. Try to find solutions that are preservative-free or that contain limited additives to avoid further eye irritation.

Optimal eyewear for someone with dry eye symptoms:

· SmartLife Eyeglass Lenses – reduces irritation caused by adjusting your gaze to and from your phone all day.

· Infuse Contacts up to 16 hours of moisture for all-day comfort.

· Biofinity Energys Contacts comfort and breathability to help your eyes feel less dry when using digital devices.

· Photofusion X & Polorized Sunglasses – shields your eyes from harmful UV rays that can burn and dry out your eyes.

Shopko's opticians and optometrists have provided top notch eye care for more than 40 years! They accept all major vision insurance plans.

If you'd like to get in touch with Dr. Rebecca Pitt-Jackson to chat about dry eye or anything else eye-related, call her at 406-721-4646 or by clicking here!