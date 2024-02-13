Big Sky Blend: Shopko Optical Home Improvement Eye Safety

I get it: the last thing you want to do while making a quick repair at home is find those darn safety glasses, but Dr. Rebecca Jackson at Shopko Optical in Missoula says, "DON'T SKIP THEM"!

In all seriousness, crazy things happen all the time during quick home tasks: while painting a ceiling (for example), paint could easily drip into your eye... aerosols are constantly irritating our eyes while cleaning and even lawn care - ever run over a pinecone and have one shoot at your face?!

Dr. Jackson obviously recommends safety glasses, but if those aren't available, polycarbonate sunglasses or even regular sunglasses.

If the worst happens, rinse right away with saline solution (vs. water) and make an appointment to get your eyes checked for damage... honestly, the sooner the better!

Shopko's opticians and optometrists have provided top notch eye care for more than 40 years across western Montana.

