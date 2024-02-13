Big Sky Blend: Shopko Optical Make Up Eye Safety

There are oh-so-many things that can irritate our eyes throughout the year: hot air blowing on our faces from car vents creating dry eye or even just your typical spring allergies with pollen, but another and often overlooked irritant is make up!

Dr. Rebecca Jackson at Shopko Optical in Missoula says sometimes when you try a new mascara, eye shadow or even a foot cream, you can feel the negative effects in and around your eyes significantly!

Lashes are getting more and more popular these days with options like falsies or extensions: but be careful as lashes can hold onto allergens and irritants easily... even bacteria if not cleaned properly.

Certain adhesives can really irritate the eye, too: if getting fake lashes, avoid products like formaldehyde.

Generally, puffy, red, watery, irritated eye conditions are most obvious. If you think something is happening, stop using the product right away and get it checked out.

