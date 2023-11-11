Big Sky Blend: Shopko Optical Winter Care

As the weather changes and the temperature drops, it can present new challenges in your vision. From dry eyes and allergies to harmful conditions of driving with snow glare or black ice, the winter environment can cause discomfort to your eye health.

We spoke with Dr. Rebecca Jackson at Shopko Optical in Missoula and she says there are several things we can do to protect our eyes: Wear sunglasses or goggles when outside to shield eyes from UV rays and blustery winds. UV protection in the winter is equally as important as it is during other seasons so wear sunglasses that offer 100% UV protection to help reduce exposure to the sun’s reflections off the snow.

In order to combat winter dry eye symptoms, use a humidifier, drink plenty of water, take frequent screen breaks and blink often to keep the front surface of your eye moist and if possible, limit your outdoor time in extreme cold temperatures.

During a comprehensive eye exam, Shopko Optical optometrists complete an external eye exam, as well as measure the quantity and quality of tears for any abnormalities. With the information obtained by testing, the optometrist can determine if you have dry eyes and advise you on treatment options.

If experiencing any vision discomfort, it's best to schedule an appointment with an optometrist at Shopko Optical so they can examine your eyes and determine the best solution for you.

Just visit www.shopko.com for more!

