Big Sky Blend: Spectrum Window Cleaning

Spectrum Window Cleaning is celebrating their 20th anniversary this year... and it's easy to see why they've been so successful: they're business is designed to make your life easier, not more complex. They're easy to reach, easy to work with, and they offer the 'Best Service Guarantee Ever'.

What sets them apart: they are INSANELY community oriented!

10 years ago, they started their "Commitment to Community" core value which has led them to partner with and support several non profits.

Every August, Spectrum focuses on the Watson Children Shelter and donate a full 10% of residential revenue to the organization. On top of that, they named the last Wednesday of August "Watson's Wednesday" where they dedicate 100% of their revenue to Watson's! Last year it was over $5,000 for a single day and they'd love to break that record this year.

In addition, the team came up with "Cleaning for Cancer" which simply means, they will clean windows for free for anyone currently fighting cancer. It's amazing. They've cleaned roughly 30 so far this year.

And the superhero window cleaning? Yep, they do that downtown Missoula in May, too!

Spectrum Window Cleaning is top-notch in all their business aspects, but owner Sid Graef says it's become a company focused on leadership development for young men and women who work there.

If you'd like to reach out to Spectrum Window Cleaning, you can visit their Facebook page, their website or by calling (406) 544-4289.

