Big Sky Blend: SS Staffing

"Where Employers & Employees Connect"

SS Staffing truly understand the emotions of a person seeking employment. They can help you find the job that fits your needs and abilities. Whether you’re looking for a full-time position, a part-time position, a short or long-term temporary position, or even a more flexible schedule, they're here for you!

They also understand the importance of finding the “right fit” for a business owner seeking employees! With their combined skills and resources, they are ready to put their experience to work for you and have been doing so since 2009!

Not only do they help with job placement, but also help out with payroll and other managerial aspects of small business.

SS Staffing is here to help. Check out their website or give Kerry Gibson or Kinya Ulrich a call at (406) 363-7668. You can always stop by at 333 South 1st Street, Ste #E in Hamilton, too... they'd love to meet you!