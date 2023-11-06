Big Sky Blend: Stepping Stones Behavioral Health Services

Stepping Stones Behavioral Health Services is a state approved, nonprofit treatment facility that offers services for substance use disorders as well as gambling disorders. They provide outpatient services as well as intensive outpatient services and also offer additional help for families that are concerned about a loved one. Executive Director, Shari Rigg says understanding what's going on in the brain and what the recovery process will look like can be tricky!

A common misconception is that someone needing help will have to enter a treatment facility for the long-haul: quite their job, leave family and friends, etc. The reality is that most people, they can do very well in outpatient services with usually just a weekly, hourly therapist visit or group visit! Peer support services are also offered by Stepping Stones which is key and really sets folks struggling up for success.

Click here for a list of common questions Stepping Stones gets, like "how can addiction counseling or treatment help me"?

Stepping Stones relies heavily on donations and grants, so if you'd like to get involved, reach out! And PLEASE call (406-926-1453) or email them for an individual or family counseling consultation if you're searching for some help.