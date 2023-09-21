Big Sky Blend: Stormwater Utility

The City of Missoula's Stormwater Utility is responsible for the operation and maintenance of the city’s stormwater system and to protect people and property from flooding.

There's a common misconception that all the water that ends up traveling through ditches, streets, off of our roofs, etc all ends up being treated at a facility or some type of treatment catch-all. In all actuality, all of the city's runoff heads straight into our rivers, stream and our aquifer and there's really little treatment at all.

There are over 6,000 dry wells and 60 miles of pipes that discharge stormwater runoff to our aquifer and rivers and streams. They're also responsible for compliance with the city’s MS4 Permit, which is administered by MT DEQ under the authority of the EPA for Clean Water Act compliance. Like the Wastewater Treatment Facility has effluent limits to discharge treated wastewater into the river, the Stormwater Utility has conditions that must be met to be permitted to discharge stormwater to our state waters.

Stormwater Utility received a grant from the MT DEQ to improve riparian habitat along Pattee Creek - not a ditch, an actual creek! The vegetation along waterways helps to protect water quality by mitigating pollutants in runoff, so cleaner water enters the aquifer and river!

This helps because riparian vegetation and wetlands help to provide a buffer between waterways and sources of pollution. They allow for natural biological degradation of pollutants, like herbicides and pesticides, and prevent them from entering the water directly. This helps to protect water quality, both in our rivers and streams, as well as our sole-source aquifer.

There is SERIOUSLY so much to know about this awesome organization, so check out their website and reach out to Tracy Campbell if you ever have any questions!