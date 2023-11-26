Big Sky Blend: Stutzman's Country Market

We've all made that drive from Missoula to Polson... up and over the hill with the iconic Mission Mountains front and center - BAM! Well, at the base of those stunning mountains is a unique little grocery store that you may or may not have heard of: Stutzman's Country Market.

And it's more than a store... with groceries, bulk items, fresh produce, made to order sandwiches, ice cream, fabrics, a great selection of home goods and outdoor poly furniture, they have it all covered! Did I mention the fresh deli with over 60 different kinds of cheeses and 40+ kinds of deli meats?!

Although it's been nestled in St. Ignatius for roughly 20 years, Chriss and Laurie Stutzman took over in 2020 with a new crisp, clean look. Their goal at Stutzman's is to provide the Mission Valley community and beyond the highest quality of products, from fresh produce to groceries to craft goods. We all know a typical grocery trip can seem like a daunting task, but oddly enough, Chriss says shopping here has been described by a few folks as "an incredibly relaxing environment"!

Chriss and Laurie say, “We hope to share a piece of our heritage and are confident that you will come to appreciate our commitment to great food and quality service”.

You've gotta check out Stutzman's Country Market in St. Ignatius if you haven't... it's really a 'can't miss' stop!

61307 Watson Road, St. Ignatius, MT 59865

(406) 745-7200

