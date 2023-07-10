Big Sky Blend: Sugar Tree Hair Salon

Sugar Tree Hair Salon just celebrated their 5th anniversary and they're THRIVING in their downtown Missoula location!

They offer everything from haircuts to extensions to make-up to waxing... even nails and massage are in their future plans!

One thing that sets Sugar Tree apart is their line of Kevin Murphy products: this Australian hair care line is animal and cruelty free and made with the best, natural ingredients available. The line is also committed to the environmental issues that affect us all by creating products with a conscience that does no harm to our environment by utilizing packaging that is recyclable or biodegradable. Owner Pagona Kubert says they're very proud and honored to be a Kevin Murphy salon.

Wedding hair/make-up is another game they're on top of: Sugar Tree Hair Salon provides you with a full-service glam team and they do travel!

If you'd like to stop in for a consultation or just dive right into getting that perfect hair, visit them at 101 S. Higgins Ave. Suite 9 or give them a call at (406) 728-0925. They're also online and on Facebook.

