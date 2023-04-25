Big Sky Blend: The Birth Center

The Birth Center is the only out of hospital, freestanding & accredited birth center option in Missoula for those who desire a different environment to have their baby... or for those just looking at other options for women's overall healthcare!
Founder & midwife Jeanne Hebl and midwife Kathy Crowley-Haywood say clients get individualized care; longer appointments and education at every visit at the Birth Center - and they pride themselves on that which sets them apart from a typical hospital setting.
With a team of 2 exceptional midwives and more than 60 years of combined experience, they provide the following services:
Well Woman Annual Exams
Birth Control and STD Screenings
Family Planning
Bio-Identical Hormones
Blood drawing for laboratory testing
Prenatal care
Ultrasound checks
Birth Center Births (including water births)
Postpartum care
Lactation consultation with certified lactation consultant in-house
Prescriptions for medications and vitamins
Mental Health screening and treatment
On-site newborn hearing screening
Privileges at CMC hospital in Missoula
Clients are offered the convenience of same-day appointments, extended hours, 24/7 direct access to midwives and they accept all insurances.
Feel free to contact them for a complimentary "meet and greet" appointment or to ask questions! They can also be found on Facebook and Instagram!
2404 39th St, Missoula, MT 59803
406-541-7115