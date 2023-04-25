Big Sky Blend: The Birth Center

The Birth Center is the only out of hospital, freestanding & accredited birth center option in Missoula for those who desire a different environment to have their baby... or for those just looking at other options for women's overall healthcare!

Founder & midwife Jeanne Hebl and midwife Kathy Crowley-Haywood say clients get individualized care; longer appointments and education at every visit at the Birth Center - and they pride themselves on that which sets them apart from a typical hospital setting.

With a team of 2 exceptional midwives and more than 60 years of combined experience, they provide the following services:

Well Woman Annual Exams

Birth Control and STD Screenings

Family Planning

Bio-Identical Hormones

Blood drawing for laboratory testing

Prenatal care

Ultrasound checks

Birth Center Births (including water births)

Postpartum care

Lactation consultation with certified lactation consultant in-house

Prescriptions for medications and vitamins

Mental Health screening and treatment

On-site newborn hearing screening

Privileges at CMC hospital in Missoula

Clients are offered the convenience of same-day appointments, extended hours, 24/7 direct access to midwives and they accept all insurances.

Feel free to contact them for a complimentary "meet and greet" appointment or to ask questions! They can also be found on Facebook and Instagram!

2404 39th St, Missoula, MT 59803

406-541-7115

