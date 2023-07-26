Big Sky Blend: Water Master

You've probably seen them ALL over our rivers, creeks and streams in Montana... and chances are very good you've seen them elsewhere across the country: the Water Master Grizzly Raft, Water Master Kodiak Raft and Water Master Bruin 2-3 Person Raft.

They've been around since the 90s, but in 2006, Rich and Amy Stuber took over and really elevated Water Master!

Their inflatable boats are lightweight, compact, durable, versatile, safe and most importantly, put you where the fish are.

Water Master is dedicated to providing their customers with the highest quality inflatable rafts on the market as well as unbeatable customer service and product support. Grizzly bear used your boat as a chew toy in Alaska (yup, really happened!)? Rich and his team will take care of it!

Not only do they manufacture rafts, but dry bags and other products from their factory and showroom from their Stevensville-based location... and they sell all over the world... heck, Stuber says Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks are repeat customers!

If you'd like to check them out, visit their website, give them a call at (406) 777-5970 or best yet, stop by!

