Big Sky Blend: Wyldflower Aesthetics Skin + Wellness Clinic

Experience a new kind of spa at Wyldflower Aesthetics Skin + Wellness Clinic in Stevensville, Montana!

Although they'll provide the typical full service medical spa services such as facials, microneedling, waxing, lashes and botox, they also specialize in paramedical services and skin... more specifically, areola & nipple repigmentation.

Wyldflower Aesthetics Skin + Wellness Clinic Julie Grundel - Wyldflower Aesthetics Skin + Wellness Clinic

Owner & licensed esthetician Julie Grundel says areola repigmentation (also known as medical tattooing or micropigmentation) is a non-surgical solution that can make post-surgery patients (such as breast cancer) and trauma survivors feel whole again - and that is incredibly rewarding for her and her staff.

Over the course of the next year, Julie says they'll continually be expanding their paramedical, skincare and medical spa service offerings and knowledge base, so keep checking with them to discover what's new!

If you'd like to book an appointment with Julie, visit this link. And you can always email with any questions regarding services (the before/after photos are remarkable!), insurance options or to even donate toward their repigmentation scholarship fund all by clicking here!