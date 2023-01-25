Check out the "newest thing in furniture" for Hamilton: The Bitterroot Furniture Outlet!

Owner Mark Brintnall gives us a tour of their newest 12,000 sq. foot facility that houses most of their stock for the main Bitterroot Furniture & Mattress Gallery store, but also, a 'no-frills' outlet right up front! Here, if you want it right away, Mark says you get it right away.

The main store has been providing comfortable home furnishings for western Montana since 1993. With already unbeatable prices, the Brintnall's decided a Bitterroot Furniture Outlet was yet another way to pass even more savings onto their customers.

Let me tell you, Mark & Gayle Brintnall are topnotch folks that know what they're doing (with decades of experience) and make you feel like true friends!

With inventory changing ALL the time, you'll want to check them out in person at 189 Foxfield St. in Hamilton. You can also chat by calling (406) 363-1943, visit them online here or be sure to check out their Facebook and Instagram pages, too!

Remember, "Buy it today, take it today" when you "drive a little & save a lot"!