Building a Better Missoula: The Impact of Community Giving

What is a Community Foundation?

A community foundation is a nonprofit organization that serves as a hub for charitable giving, focused on improving the lives of people in a specific area. The Missoula Community Foundation shines as a beacon for local philanthropy, bringing together individuals and organizations to invest in Missoula—the vibrant community where residents live, work, and raise their families.

One way the Missoula Community Foundation encourages giving is through its Donor Advised Funds. These funds make charitable giving easy and impactful. For instance, if someone is passionate about supporting education, they can set up a Donor Advised Fund with an initial gift, allowing for a tax deduction. Then, they can choose to donate to various local nonprofits focused on education. It’s a simple yet meaningful way to make a difference right in their own backyard!

Another exciting initiative is Missoula Gives, a two-day community giving event happening on May 1st and 2nd. During this event, residents can visit Missoula Gives.org to donate to over 200 participating nonprofits that work hard to improve the community. Since its start in 2014, Missoula Gives has raised nearly $7.5 million, showcasing the incredible commitment of local residents. Last year, more than 4,300 people participated, emphasizing the generous spirit of Missoulians.

While the funds raised are impressive, the true magic of Missoula Gives is how it inspires ongoing generosity. Even though it’s hard to measure the ripples of giving, it’s clear that when people give, they often continue to give in the future. The goal of the Missoula Community Foundation is to cultivate a culture of giving, where every contribution—big or small—makes an impact.

In Missoula, there are so many ways for residents to give back to the community they love. After all, every act of kindness counts!