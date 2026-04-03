Building Futures by Constructing Connections

The MBIA Home & Remodeling Expo is rolling into the Missoula County Fairgrounds on Saturday April 11 & Sunday April 12, and it’s the ultimate destination for anyone excited about home improvement. Whether you're a homeowner pondering a change, a DIY enthusiast hunting for inspiration, or a pro looking to see the latest trends, this year’s event is designed to help you “Build Futures by Constructing Connections”.

With over 60 booths and vendors, you’ll find everything you need for projects big and small. Local building professionals and industry experts will be on hand, ready to answer questions, share the latest innovations, and spark new ideas. You’ll see a wide array of products and services, everything from foundation materials to finishing touches that can help bring your vision to life.

Beyond the building and design inspiration, there’s plenty to keep the whole family entertained. Kids activities, delicious options from food trucks, your caffeine fix from a coffee truck, and even a golf simulator are all part of the fun.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with experts, discover new ideas, and get ready to make your renovation dreams a reality.

Join us at the MBIA Home & Remodeling Expo on April 11 & 12 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting out, you’ll leave inspired and ready to tackle your next project!

