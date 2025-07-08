Caring Chiropractic Solutions to Support Your Active Lifestyle

When you step into Clearwater and Radiant Chiropractic at 2330 South Higgins in Missoula, you'll discover a unique approach to chiropractic care. Led by Dr. Glen Maricelli and Dr. Emily Diaz, this clinic caters to everyone—from infants to elite athletes. While each doctor brings a distinct approach to treatment, they unite under a shared vision: helping patients stay active and pain-free.

Dr. Glen at Clearwater Chiropractic specializes in sports medicine and chiropractic adjustments. Whether an athlete is in rehabilitation or someone simply needs an alignment, he employs traditional chiropractic techniques to address various skeletal and muscular issues, including pain from misalignments and TMJ. With his background as an athlete, Dr. Glen understands the challenges and injuries faced by sports enthusiasts, recognizing that maintaining health and strength is essential for both elite and casual athletes in scenic Western Montana to enjoy an active lifestyle. His commitment is to ensure that patients can continue to pursue the activities they love.

For those seeking a gentler, preventative approach, Dr. Emily offers her expertise at Radiant Chiropractic. She specializes in prenatal and pediatric chiropractic care, using light and minimal force for adjustments to ensure comfort. In addition to traditional adjustments, Dr. Emily provides innovative treatments like kinesiotaping, dry needling, and cupping—whatever it takes to help patients feel better and return to their daily lives. With a friendly demeanor and a genuine delight in finding solutions to her patients' pain, Dr. Emily is dedicated to helping everyone feel their best on their wellness journeys.

At Clearwater and Radiant, the focus is on holistic care that addresses the entire body, with Dr. Glen and Dr. Emily offering two distinct but complementary approaches. Their offerings also include a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, designed to facilitate healing at a cellular level and improve brain and immune function. Additionally, cupping therapy serves as a safe and effective treatment for soft tissue injuries, helping to alleviate aches and pains, while dry needling provides targeted relief by addressing myofascial trigger points within the muscles. Both doctors are committed to helping patients achieve their best health, and with a range of packages available, they encourage patients to explore how these comprehensive services can enhance their overall well-being.

Scheduling an appointment at Clearwater or Radiant is a breeze! Patients can easily book online through their websites at Radiant Chiropractic and Clearwater Chiropractic or they can stop by the office at 2330 S Higgins Ave, Suite 100 in Missoula—walk-ins are welcome!