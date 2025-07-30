Celebrate Customer Appreciation Month with RV Truck Sales!

For the past 15 years, RV Truck Sales has been your go-to place for everything related to RVs—sales and service. Nestled just north of the Wye in Missoula, Shawn and his team create a laid-back, open environment where visitors can wander freely until they find the camper that perfectly suits their needs. The service department welcomes all RVs for repairs and maintenance, regardless of where they were purchased.

Previously, Shawn and the crew celebrated customers with a special appreciation day featuring barbecue, music, and a lively party under the big tent. This year, they’ve decided to amp up the festivities by celebrating Customer Appreciation for the entire month of August! Every Saturday, you can drop by RV Truck Sales for mouthwatering barbecue, live music, prize giveaways, and unbeatable sales.

As the Western Montana Fair begins, RV Truck Sales will showcase one of their impressive RVs at the event. Friendly staff will be available to answer any questions, and attendees can enter to win prizes like concert tickets and other exciting giveaways—all part of honoring their valued customers.

The celebration rolls into September with the 3rd Annual Car Show at RV Truck Sales. Here, you can check out the stunning hot rods on display and enjoy a memorable “backyard barbecue” to close out the summer and cap off the Customer Appreciation festivities.

If you’re looking to buy an RV, be sure to visit RV Truck Sales. You can view their selection of new and pre-owned units online at RVTruckSalesMT.com or reach out to them via phone or text at 406-543-1479.

RV Truck Sales: Where Your Outdoor Adventure Begins!

