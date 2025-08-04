Celebrating 50 Years: Muralt’s Travel Plaza – Your Trusted Roadside Companion

Stopping at Muralt’s feels like catching up with an old friend, and there's a good reason for that. Since its humble beginnings as a “bankrupt little truck stop,” Muralt’s Travel Plaza has been family-owned and operated since 1975. Owner Walt Muralt assures us, “Our best days are ahead of us.” What began as a small gas station has now blossomed into a 10-acre, all-inclusive travel plaza offering everything you and your vehicle need for the journey ahead.

At the heart of Muralt’s is its General Store, stocked with everything from snacks and soft drinks to a new beer cave, making it the perfect pit stop to refuel and refresh.

Fuel up at Muralt’s with a variety of food options. Start with the Wheat Montana bakery and deli for breakfast burritos and custom coffee drinks. If you're craving something else, the on-site Taco Bell offers quick and tasty tacos and burritos, ensuring there's something to satisfy every appetite.

Need a break from the heat? Relax in the cool comfort of the Wye West Lounge, where you can unwind, maybe try your luck in the casino.

If you're looking for a convenient and comfortable place to stay, the Days Inn Missoula Airport is just around the corner. Perfect for both business and leisure travelers, it offers affordable and cozy accommodations.

Muralt’s welcomes vehicles of all sizes with open arms, boasting a prime location just off Highway 93 and I90 at Exit 96. Whether you’re a trucker planning an overnight stop, or a sports parent in need of fuel and snacks before hitting the highway, Muralt’s has everything you need to get back on the road refreshed and ready.