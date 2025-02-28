Delivering More Than Meals!

Meals on Wheels is all about supporting our homebound senior neighbors right here in Missoula. By delivering meals directly to their doors, we're not just providing them with essential nutrition; we’re also offering a vital social connection and a friendly check-in. Meals on Wheels is a cornerstone of the Missoula Aging Services mission, helping our seniors stay nourished and connected.

What’s truly amazing is that all delivery drivers are volunteers—folks from our community who want to make a difference. Some volunteers dedicate just a couple of hours a week, while others may choose to deliver multiple times throughout the week. A typical day might look like picking up freshly prepared meals and then heading out to deliver them to several homes, taking a moment to chat and share a smile with the seniors they visit. It’s a small act that means a lot!

For our Meals on Wheels drivers, this experience is incredibly rewarding. Many find joy in connecting with the seniors they meet and hearing their stories. That personal touch can really brighten someone’s day—and the volunteers often leave with a full heart themselves.

If you're thinking about ways to support Meals on Wheels, now’s a great time to jump in. March for Meals is around the corner, and there are plenty of ways to get involved—whether that’s making a donation, volunteering, or participating in local events that spotlight this wonderful program.

If this resonates with you and you’re interested in volunteering, it’s simple! You can visit https://missoulaagingservices.org/ or give them a call at (406) 728 7682. Let’s unite to support our senior neighbors with meals and a sense of community, making a real difference in their lives!