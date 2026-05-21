Dialysis at Home: A First for Montana

Kidney failure can strike for many reasons – diabetes, uncontrolled high blood pressure, autoimmune disorders. Whatever the cause, when the kidneys aren’t working, you’ve got serious trouble. For some patients, that means dialysis.

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a treatment that takes over the kidneys’ job of filtering waste and excess fluid from the blood. Hemodialysis removes blood from your body, passes it through a machine with a special filter that “cleans” the blood and returns it to your body. Peritoneal dialysis uses the lining of your abdomen as a natural filter. A cleansing fluid is pumped in via a catheter which absorbs waste and then is drained away.

These treatments often require up to three clinic visits a week – plus travel time, time away from loved ones, work interruptions, and overall disruptions to everyday life. The toll can be immense.

That’s where Dr. Ben Lawson comes in. A board-certified nephrologist who specializes in kidney care, Dr. Lawson believes patients should be educated and empowered to manage their own health. In years of practicing in rural communities, Dr. Lawson saw an alarming pattern: patients who needed dialysis often faced long, exhausting trips or even had to relocate to get the care they needed – sacrifices that some simply could not make. That’s when he made it his mission to get his patients the ability to do their treatment at home.

That’s right – at home. Through USA Dialysis, Dr. Lawson provides education and training for his patients to do their dialysis in the comfort of their own homes. The first of its kind in Montana, USA Dialysis opened in April 2026 in the offices of Montana Kidney.

It’s made a world of difference for patients like Marvin. Diagnosed with diabetes-related kidney disease, he once dreaded dialysis. Now, his nightly treatment works while he sleeps, freeing him from long drives and long clinic days. “It’s the smartest move I’ve made,” he says.

Learn more about Montana Kidney and USA Dialysis by calling 406-213-8939 or visiting montanakidney.com. Dr. Lawson and his team are ready to help you take control of your kidney health.