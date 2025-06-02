Digging Safely: The Easy Way to Avoid Underground Surprises

Thinking about digging up your yard or starting that big landscaping project? Before you grab your shovel, let’s talk safety! The "Call Before You Dig" system, also known as the "One-Call" System, is your best friend when it comes to avoiding unexpected underground mishaps. And guess what? It’s free!

This handy system exists to help you avoid hitting things like water pipes or gas lines when you dig. Nobody wants a geyser in their backyard or the wrath of their neighbors for knocking out the internet, right? That's why it's important to make a quick call or hop online to get those underground utilities marked.

Start by dialing 811 before you dig. If you’re outside Montana or having issues, just call 800-424-5555. Homeowners and DIYers, you can even make your request online at Montana 811 – just hit up the 'Homeowner Online Request' section. It's really that simple!

Whether you’re a professional or just planting a tree, it’s a must to get those underground lines marked. Ignore this step and you could face fines or worse, a serious accident. Plus, it's the law.

Digging responsibly not only keeps you safe but also protects your community’s utilities and keeps your project stress-free. So, before you dig, make the call and avoid the unexpected. Stay safe out there!