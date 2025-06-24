Elevate Your Space with Northern Lights Design

Welcome to Northern Lights Design, the go-to destination for interior finishes in Lakeside, Montana. As Montana’s fastest-growing flooring and interior finish company, they believe that every space deserves nothing less than perfection. With over a decade of experience, Northern Lights Design specializes in a wide array of options, from beautiful tile and soft carpets to stunning area rugs and counter tops.

Will Dillard, one of the driving forces behind Northern Lights Design, emphasizes that they are a boutique specialty product and procurement shop. They are dedicated to helping builders, designers, and homeowners with their remodels and new construction projects. “Just share your inspirations, dreams, and visions, and we’re here to help you achieve them,” Will says.

What truly sets them apart is their personal touch as a family-owned business. They take immense pride in delivering top-quality craftsmanship and exceptional service. As Will notes, “It's not just about the sale; it's about the full package and ensuring the client is happy with the end product.” From the moment you walk through their doors, you'll feel their commitment to exceeding expectations and making your vision a reality.

Whether you’re looking to transform a single room or re-imagine your entire space, Northern Lights Design is ready to guide you every step of the way. They boast a large selection of options, including porcelain tile, natural stone, hardwoods, vinyl, and granite, all sourced from many excellent vendors.

Visitors are encouraged to explore their showroom at 306 Stoner Loop, Suite 7 in Lakeside. For inquiries, you can call (406) 314-8713 or email sales@northernlightsdesign.com. At Northern Lights Design, your vision truly meets their expertise—a beautiful transformation awaits!