Empowering Creativity: ZACC's Commitment to Accessible Arts Education

The Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC) is Missoula’s vibrant nonprofit community art center, dedicated to the belief that everyone deserves access to quality arts education. At the ZACC, the focus is on fostering self-expression with classes that span everything from drawing to dance—and even a comedy camp (hello, fun!?!)!

One standout program at ZACC is called ZACC Tracks. Many rural schools face challenges due to limited funding for extracurricular activities, and ZACC Tracks steps in to bridge that gap. This traveling music and art camp delivers engaging arts and after-school programs at no cost to students and their families. These initiatives not only promote creative self-expression but also foster connections among students—and they’re an absolute blast!

Programs like ZACC Tracks thrive thanks to the generosity of donors, who help keep the initiative running—literally and figuratively! Every gift contributes to hiring passionate teachers, purchasing art supplies, and fueling the ZACC van. Whether it’s $5, $50, or $500, every contribution counts and helps create opportunities for creativity, connection, and community.

For those who have participated in a ZACC event, workshop, concert, or camp, the impact of these creative experiences is truly understood. ZACC invites supporters to help spread this magic to more kids and communities. This May 1 and 2, during Missoula Gives, your gift to ZACC will help unlock a $5,000 match. Click here to share the joy of the arts with even more youth!