Empowering Our Community: The Vital Role of YWCA Missoula

What is the YWCA?

The YWCA is a vital resource in our community, dedicated to empowering our Missoula neighbors through a variety of essential services. Here are just a few of the services YWCA Missoula offers.

YWCA Missoula is… Shelter

One of the cornerstone services of the YWCA is its commitment to providing shelter for unhoused families. Through a short-term emergency shelter program and assistance with basic resources, the YWCA supports families in finding secure, stable homes while helping them achieve independence. They also provide financial aid for rent, ensuring families have the resources needed to succeed.

YWCA Missoula is… A Lifeline

The YWCA’s Pathways program serves as a lifeline for survivors of domestic and sexual violence and human trafficking. This comprehensive program includes a pet-friendly emergency shelter, emotional support through counseling, support groups, and a 24-hour crisis hotline, all designed to provide safety and healing for those in need.

YWCA Missoula is… Fun!

In addition to its essential services, the YWCA also offers GUTS!—an adventure camp specifically designed for 5th through 9th grade girls and non-binary youth. Participants engage in a variety of outdoor activities, such as biking, hiking, and even camping out in a yurt, all while learning valuable outdoor skills. Thanks to partnerships with local organizations like Home Resource, Freecycles, and Garden City Harvest, these campers experience exciting activities and create lasting memories.

Support the YWCA

Did you know that your purchases at Secret Seconds directly benefit the YWCA? Both Secret Seconds locations in Missoula contribute to supporting vital programs and services.

Special Sale Reminder: Don’t miss the chance to shop during their summer sale! On Friday, July 18, and Saturday, July 19, visit Secret Seconds on Kensington or Broadway in Missoula for 50% off clothing, shoes, and accessories! Whether you’re looking for a stylish outfit for school, attending a late-summer wedding, or just love treasure hunting for gently used clothing and home goods, shopping at Secret Seconds allows you to save money while supporting the YWCA’s important work in our community.