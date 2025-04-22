Empowering Women by Empowering Women

The Rankin Foundation, established in 1976 through a generous bequest from Jeannette Rankin’s estate, has evolved into a prominent national organization that awards educational grants to nontraditional women students pursuing their first associate's or bachelor's degrees.

In Montana, there is a sense of pride in honoring Jeannette Rankin’s legacy as the first woman to serve in the U.S. Congress, particularly in her hometown of Missoula, where she advocated for numerous causes.

The Rankin Foundation is expanding its impact in Montana, currently supporting 49 Scholars across various institutions within the Montana University System and all seven tribal colleges. What sets the Rankin Foundation apart is its commitment to providing unrestricted Scholar Grants directly to students, allowing them to allocate funds not just for tuition and books but also for essential expenses such as childcare, transportation, and rent. This flexibility is particularly beneficial for the 81% of Rankin Scholars who are single mothers.

Remarkably, Rankin Scholars boast a 96% completion rate, meaning that each year, this high percentage either graduates or continues their studies.

Funds raised during Missoula Gives will significantly benefit both current and future Scholars on their educational journeys. An exciting opportunity awaits, as an anonymous donor has pledged to match the first $10,000 in contributions, amplifying the support for these dedicated students.