Exceptional Maternity Care Found Right Here in the Bitterroot Valley!

Did you know that the Bitterroot Valley offers exceptional prenatal and childbirth care right in the heart of our community? Thanks to the Birthing Center at Bitterroot Health, you can enjoy outstanding maternity services without traveling far from home.

At Bitterroot Health, they prioritize making your prenatal and childbirth experience not only safe but also warm and welcoming. Your maternity journey is special, and Bitterroot Health is committed to supporting you in making informed and personalized decisions about your labor, delivery, and postpartum care. Their compassionate team stands by you every step of the way, ensuring a nurturing birth experience. From the moment of birth to your journey home, they do everything possible to keep you and your newborn together.

Amber Lavin, their Certified Nurse Midwife (CNM), embodies the spirit of caring with her expertise in patient-centered, holistic, and evidence-based obstetric and women's health care, tailored for each individual and their family. Beyond maternity care, Bitterroot Health offers a wide array of women's health services across all stages of life, including annual checkups, preventive and wellness care, prenatal and maternity services, gynecologic surgeries, menopause support, osteoporosis clinics, preventive screenings, and various treatment options.

Explore the warmth and excellence of Bitterroot Health’s maternity care right in your community. You're invited to discover these compassionate services by scheduling a Meet and Greet, where you can tour the facilities and meet the dedicated care providers who are eager to support you. Plus, Bitterroot Health offers free childbirth classes, welcoming everyone—even if your delivery is elsewhere. To learn more about these services and so much more, visit bitterroothealth.org/baby today!