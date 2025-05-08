Explore Swan River Gardens: Bigfork’s Blooming Gem

Welcome to Swan River Gardens, a beloved family-owned nursery at the foot of the Swan Range Mountains. For over twenty-six years, Tamus and Lisa Gannon have grown this Bigfork gem into a must-visit spot with custom baskets that are favorites on Electric Avenue in Bigfork and at Southgate Mall in Missoula. They've proudly been "Growing with you since 1998!"

At just 24, Tamus and Lisa started this venture, expanding both the nursery and their family over the years. Their mission is simple: inspire and educate gardeners of all levels while delivering stellar service.

Their dedicated team is a vital part of the nursery, ensuring top-notch expertise and friendly help. Known as "The Biggest Little Nursery in Montana," Swan River Gardens offers quality annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, garden gear, and more across their 13 greenhouses, gift shop, and sprawling outdoor space.

The nursery rolls out fantastic deals like pre-ordering annual baskets online and Swan Bucks rewards. They’re also about creating outdoor oases with custom container designs and a treasure trove of gifts.

Mother's Day is a special tradition at Swan River Gardens. Families can treat Mom to a delightful shopping experience with gift cards or explore new pottery arrivals and gardening favorites.

Located at 175 Swan River Road, opposite Echo Lake Cafe, the nursery is ready to welcome gardeners, whether seasoned or just beginning. Stop by soon and let the Swan River Gardens team help make your gardening dreams come true!