Gallagher Glass & Shower: Clear Solutions with a Personal Touch

For more than 20 years, Gallagher Glass & Shower has been helping Missoula shine a little brighter. From sleek shower enclosures to crystal-clear windows, mirrors, and auto glass repairs, the team brings expertise and attention to detail to every job.

As a family-owned and locally rooted business, Gallagher Glass values quality work and genuine connections. Their approach is simple: treat every project like it belongs in their own home and keep the process smooth, stress‑free, and efficient.

When it’s time for a glass upgrade or repair, convenience matters. Gallagher Glass offers mobile auto glass service, so customers can get their windshields fixed at home or at work without rearranging their day. They also provide free estimates and a lifetime warranty, giving clients peace of mind along with beautiful results.

While their craftsmanship speaks for itself, what really sets Gallagher Glass apart is their focus on clear communication and friendly service. Every interaction is designed to make customers feel confident, informed, and appreciated. Whether it’s a quick repair or a major project, Gallagher Glass strives to deliver both exceptional results and a positive experience.

Gallagher Glass & Shower will be featured at the MBIA Home & Remodeling Expo at the Missoula Fairgrounds on April 11 and 12. Visitors can meet the team, explore their full range of services, and discover how the right glass solutions can transform any space — residential, commercial, or automotive.

Gallagher Glass & Shower offers clarity, craftsmanship, and care — all backed by decades of experience. For anyone in Missoula looking for trusted glass solutions, they’re ready to make it happen.