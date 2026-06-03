Growing Your Business in 2026: Proven Marketing Strategies for Today’s Consumer

Why This Event Matters

Success in business today requires more than just great products — it demands an understanding of your customers, your market, and the strategies that truly influence purchasing decisions.

We’re bringing in a national marketing consultant to share the latest consumer research, offer a clear industry perspective, and unpack the marketing tactics that are working for top companies right now.

This is not a sales presentation — it’s a chance to learn what’s driving success in 2026 and how you can apply those strategies in your own business.

What You’ll Learn

Influence Your Perfect Customers – Discover how to attract and convert the right audience.

Proven Advertising Strategies – Used by Google and Facebook to dominate attention.

Future-Proof Your Marketing – Tactics that will remain effective in a shifting media landscape.

Real Success Stories – How businesses in your industry are thriving today.

Networking & Incentives

Connect with Western Montana’s top entrepreneurs and decision makers while enjoying lunch on us.

Plus, you could win:

- A Big Sky Blend interview

- Griz Football or Basketball tickets

- Other exciting giveaways!

Event Details

**Kalispell**

📅 Tuesday, July 14, 2026

📍 Lone Pine State Park — 300 Lone Pine Road

⏰ Registration: 11:30 a.m. | Presentation: Noon

**Missoula**

📅 Wednesday, July 15, 2026

📍 Courtyard Marriott — 4559 N. Reserve Street

⏰ Registration: 11:30 a.m. | Presentation: Noon

Why Attend?

Your business challenges aren’t unique — and there are proven strategies to overcome them. This event equips you with the science-backed marketing approaches that successful companies are using to grow, making you stronger in the community where we all live and work.

👉 Click here to register — https://www.kpax.com/growing-your-business-in-2026

