Helping Seniors Stay Independent and More Connected Than Ever

Getting older doesn’t mean slowing down, but it does sometimes mean needing a little extra help. That’s where St. John’s United and its free Senior Connect program come in.

Senior Connect helps adults 60 and older connect with local resources that can make everyday life easier, safer and a lot less stressful. Whether it’s finding transportation to appointments, getting help with groceries, navigating healthcare paperwork or simply connecting with community support, the program is designed to help seniors stay independent and connected.

And in Ravalli County, St. John’s United is teaming up with Ravalli Senior Network to help bridge the unique challenges that come with living in rural Montana. Together, they’re building stronger connections between seniors, caregivers, local agencies and community resources so families can find help faster and easier - all closer to home.

At the end of the day, Senior Connect is so much more than a referral service. It’s about neighbors helping neighbors, making sure our seniors have the support they need to live confidently and independently within their communities.

To celebrate the partnership and help connect seniors and families with local support, the groups are hosting “Bridging Generations, Building Community” on Saturday, Sept. 19 at Sapphire Lutheran Homes, 501 N. 10th St. in Hamilton.

Think of it as part resource fair, part neighborhood block party. There will be food, music, raffles and plenty of opportunities to meet local organizations that support seniors and families throughout the Bitterroot Valley. You can find out more at Bridging Generations Building Community or give Sapphire Lutheran Homes a call at 406-363-2800.