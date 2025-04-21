Partners Hope Foundation: Transforming End-of-Life Care in Western Montana

The Hope Hospice Center is an exciting new development for the Missoula community, providing a space where individuals can spend their final days with dignity, comfort, and the support of their loved ones. Led by the Partners Hope Foundation, this center will be Western Montana’s first dedicated facility for hospice and end-of-life care.

While many people prefer receiving hospice services at home, there are times when a specialized environment is needed. The Hope Hospice Center is designed to be that special place, featuring 12 private patient care rooms along with peaceful indoor and outdoor sanctuaries. These spaces are meant to create a soothing atmosphere for both patients and their families, allowing them to come together during this meaningful time.

What makes this project truly remarkable is that it has been a grassroots effort from the start, driven by a team of passionate volunteers who are determined to change the way end-of-life care is approached in the community. Working hand-in-hand with healthcare professionals, they have created a state-of-the-art facility focused on whole-person hospice care, education, and support services for everyone who needs it.

As the community comes together to make the Hope Hospice Center a reality, there is a fantastic opportunity to support this initiative during the Missoula Gives event on May 1st and 2nd. Donations made during this event will go directly to final preparations for the center, with First Interstate Bank generously matching the first $5,000 raised.

This center aims to be a warm and welcoming space, offering compassion to those navigating life’s final chapter in Western Montana. Everyone’s involvement can make a real difference in the lives of those we serve. Join us in turning this vision into reality!