Indulge in Luxurious Hair Care at Copper Hair Lounge

Step into a world of relaxation and style at Copper Hair Lounge and treat your hair to a spa experience like no other. As an AVEDA partner, Copper Hair Lounge offers an extensive range of products designed to nourish and care for your hair. With natural plant-based ingredients, gentle essential oils, and eco-friendly packaging, you can feel good about the AVEDA brand.

So, what is the hair lounge experience? It transforms your hair appointment into a mini-vacation, seamlessly combining your scalp and hair care treatments with a relaxing spa atmosphere that rejuvenates both your hair and spirit.

For owner Terri Pipinich, Copper Hair Lounge represents the next chapter in her dedication to serving clients and nurturing stylists. Since opening Tête Salon in Lakeside in 2015, she has observed an increasing number of clients traveling from near and far to experience AVEDA services. What sets Terri and the AVEDA brand apart is their commitment not only to hiring stylists but also to empowering them to build their own careers. “From the ground up, from graduation to ownership,” Terri explains, emphasizing her investment in their professional growth from day one.

Thus, Copper Hair Lounge was born. Now open on 4th Avenue in Kalispell, Terri and her staff are ready to deliver your luxurious hair lounge experience. Online booking is available at Copper Hair Lounge.