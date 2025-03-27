Introducing Clark Fork Prep: A New High School Experience in Missoula

Exciting news for Missoula teens and their families! We’re thrilled to announce the opening of Clark Fork Prep, a new independent high school in our community. Founded by three dedicated teachers with a combined 50 years of classroom experience, Clark Fork Prep is committed to providing an educational environment with a low student-to-teacher ratio that empowers educators to make informed decisions tailored to their students' unique needs, interests, and abilities.

Clark Fork Prep is also the only place-based high school within a 400-mile radius, and we aim to connect students to the rich resources and opportunities available in Missoula. Our curriculum is designed to engage students in a variety of formats, whether through weekly Explorations, immersive learning blocks held twice a year, or our core academic subjects. We believe in creating a dynamic and challenging education experience that inspires a love of learning.

While Missoula has excelled in supporting our younger children—from daycare to preschool and various after-school and summer programs—it’s equally important that our teens receive this level of intentional support. Research indicates that ninth grade is a critical year in a student’s academic journey, and Clark Fork Prep is dedicated to fostering an environment that helps teenagers thrive as they prepare for their futures, whatever paths they may choose.

For more information about Clark Fork Prep and the exciting opportunities that await, please visit our website at Clark Fork Prep We look forward to seeing what the future holds for our students!