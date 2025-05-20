Kick Off the Gardening Season at Swan River Gardens!

Located at 175 Swan River Road, right across from Echo Lake Cafe, Swan River Gardens is thrilled to welcome gardeners of all experience levels—whether you're a seasoned pro or just beginning your gardening journey. Memorial Day weekend is a perfect time to invest in your garden and beautify your outdoor space.

We’re excited to announce our fresh selection of pottery has just arrived! Come explore our beautiful options to showcase your favorite plants.

Now is the ideal time to plant vegetables, perennials, and annuals, and to hang your vibrant baskets. Don't forget to enrich your soil for greater success—our fertilizer and compost are available in both bags and bulk to meet your needs. If you’re considering adding a fruit tree to your property, remember that some trees require a pollinator, so planning ahead is essential. Our knowledgeable staff is always on hand to answer any questions you may have.

Are you having trouble visualizing your dream garden? No worries! Our impressive displays highlight an incredible array of color and texture combinations to inspire your creativity. And if you need more personalized assistance, just ask! If you prefer a hands-off approach, our team can design custom containers tailored to your unique style—perfect for your home, business, or special events.

Stop by Swan River Gardens this Memorial Day weekend and let our dedicated team help turn your gardening dreams into reality. We can’t wait to assist you in cultivating your perfect garden!