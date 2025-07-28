King Ranch Golf Course: Your Gateway to Relaxation and Recreation

If you're seeking an escape from city life, King Ranch Golf Course is the perfect destination. Just a short drive from Missoula, this picturesque course in Frenchtown offers a true sanctuary for golfers of all skill levels, whether you're a seasoned pro or swinging a club for the first time.

With its 18-hole layout, King Ranch presents both a delightful challenge and a visual feast. Imagine playing amid stunning views of the river and mountains, with the occasional visit from local wildlife. Even on days when your swing isn't quite right, the serene setting makes the trip worthwhile.

The staff at King Ranch truly elevate the experience with their friendly and helpful approach. Whether you need assistance booking a tee time or have equipment questions, their dedication and passion for the game create a welcoming atmosphere that turns every visit into something special.

There’s excitement in the air with upcoming tournaments, including the Camo 4-Person Scramble, the Club Championship, and Conquer the King. These events promise a mix of fun and challenge against a backdrop of breathtaking natural beauty.

Planning a celebration? King Ranch offers ideal venues for any event, from intimate gatherings in their cozy dining room to grand celebrations in a barn space that accommodates over 200 guests. Whatever the occasion, you'll find the perfect setting here.

Whether you're eager to tackle the course or celebrate in style, King Ranch has everything you need. Ready to plan your getaway? It's easy to get started—just call (406) 626-4000 or visit them online at King Ranch Golf Course to book your experience.