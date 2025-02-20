March Madness for Home Improvement: Don't Miss the MBIA Expo!

The MBIA Home/Remodeling Expo is rolling into the Missoula County Fairgrounds on March 8 & 9, and it’s the perfect spot for anyone who’s excited about home improvement. Whether you're a homeowner pondering a change, a DIY enthusiast looking for new ideas, or a pro wanting to check out the latest trends, this event has something for you!

Make sure you’ve got your project list handy because this is the place to be if you’re planning a little refresh or a full-blown renovation. You’ll get to chat with local building professionals who are ready to share the latest innovations and design ideas. The lineup of exhibitors is impressive, showcasing a wide array of products and services – everything from studs to rugs! - that can help turn your vision into reality.

Admission to the expo is a suggested $2 donation, which provides you access to a wealth of resources and fun activities for the whole family. Kids will have a blast with the engaging activities hosted by Home Resource, while food trucks offer a delicious variety of options to keep you fueled for a day of exploration.

One of the highlights you won’t want to miss is the incredible full home setup you can walk through. Imagine being able to see firsthand how different designs and materials can come together. It's an immersive experience that will help ignite your creativity and give you practical ideas for your own space.

Don’t let this chance pass you by! Connect with local experts, gather some tips, and get ready to make your home renovation dreams a reality. Join us at the MBIA Home/Remodeling Expo on March 8 & 9 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting out, you’re sure to walk away feeling inspired and ready to tackle your next project!