Mighty Dog Roofing - Your Home's Best Friend

At Mighty Dog Roofing, they don’t just put on roofs – they build relationships and trust. This year, you can meet them in person at the MBIA Home and Remodeling Expo on April 11 & 12 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds where they’ll be ready to answer your questions, share expert tips, and help you protect your home.

For over 20 years, Mighty Dog Roofing has set themselves apart through quality craftsmanship, top-tier products, and a commitment to doing this right. As an Owens Corning® Roofing Platinum Preferred Contractor, they operate with four key values:

Win to the Power of 3: Making decisions that benefit customers, employees and suppliers.

Being true Subject Matter Experts: Staying on top of cutting-edge installation techniques and innovations.

Planning for Success: Building projects with precision from day one.

Owning It: Always standing behind their work and making it right if something goes wrong.

Whether it’s a free roof inspection, emergency repairs, flexible financing or just honest advice, Mighty Dog Roofing goes beyond “business as usual” to be your home’s best friend. They offer durable roofing solutions you can feel confident about and a team that treats you like a neighbor, not just another job.

Stop by their booth at the Home & Remodeling Expo, say hello to Nick and his team, and get a jump on planning your next roofing project. You’ll see firsthand why Mighty Dog Roofing has earned a reputation for integrity, skill, and genuine care for the community.