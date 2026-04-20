Missoula and Bitterroot Gives and the Impact of Community Giving

What is a community foundation? Think of it as a friendly neighbor for local giving. It is a nonprofit that brings people, nonprofits and community leaders together to support the place where we live, work and raise our families. The Missoula Community Foundation does this every day, helping neighbors invest in the things that make Missoula a special place.

One easy way the foundation helps people give is through Donor Advised Funds. You can start a fund with an initial gift, get an immediate tax benefit, and then recommend grants over time to local causes you care about, from schools and the arts to health and youth programs. It makes giving simple, flexible and focused on what matters to you.

Missoula Gives is the foundation’s big community giving event. This year’s two-day celebration runs April 30 to May 1, 2026. During those days, anyone can visit MissoulaGives.org to support more than 200 local nonprofits working to strengthen our community. Since 2014, Missoula Gives has raised nearly $7.5 million, and last year more than 4,300 people took part. Those numbers are great, but even more meaningful is the spirit behind them.

The real magic of Missoula Gives is how it inspires people to keep giving. When neighbors chip in, even in small ways, they often keep supporting causes, volunteer more and encourage their friends to join in. The Missoula Community Foundation’s goal is to grow that culture of generosity so every contribution builds lasting good in our hometown.

There are lots of ways to get involved. You might open a Donor Advised Fund, give during Missoula Gives, or share your time and skills with a local nonprofit. Visit MissoulaGives.org to learn more and find a way to give that feels right for you. In Missoula, every gift helps.