Missoula's Climate Champions

For the past 10 years, Climate Smart Missoula has been all about finding and speeding up climate solutions for Missoula and beyond. They bring people together, work to change policies for the better, and help all kinds of leaders step up to tackle the big challenges ahead.

Their goal is a future where Missoula and the world is safe from climate threats, fair to everyone, and strong enough to handle whatever comes its way. In 2025, they hit a big milestone: a full decade of climate action right here at home.

Their programs are pretty wide-ranging. They help homes and businesses make the switch to cleaner electric technologies through Electrify Missoula and Building(s) for the Future. They have health-focused projects that prepare folks for wildfire smoke and extreme heat. Trees for Missoula adds shade, fresh air, and beauty to the city’s streets. They are all about getting people involved, whether you are a student, business owner, homeowner, or just someone who loves this place, they want you to be part of the movement.

Climate Smart started out in 2015 under the wing of the Missoula Community Foundation and by 2020 became their own independent nonprofit. Now, they have grown into a go-to hub for climate and sustainability work across Montana.

It's not your imagination - climate change is already impacting life in Western Montana. Summers are hotter and drier, springs are warmer and wetter, wildfires and floods are happening more often, and smoke season seems to last forever. These changes affect health, wildlife, and the beauty of the places people call home. That is why this group works at the intersection of science, community action, and practical solutions to slow these impacts and protect what matters most.

The purpose of Climate Smart is simple: keep Missoula strong in the face of climate change. They focus on projects that make a real difference, from improving health and cutting pollution to building resilience and making life better for everyone now and for generations to come.

Want to be part of the solution? There are tons of ways to get involved, which you can find on their website at Climate Smart Missoula. You can also show your support by making a donation during Missoula & Bitterroot Gives, coming up April 30–May 1. Together we can protect what we love, right here at home!