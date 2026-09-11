More Than Butterflies: Get Your Bug On at the Missoula Butterfly House

Looking for something a little different to do in Missoula? You don't have to leave town to find yourself surrounded by tropical butterflies.

The Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium, located next to the Missoula Fairgrounds, features a tropical greenhouse filled with butterflies from around the world. But butterflies are just the beginning.

The Insectarium is also home to insects, arachnids, millipedes, centipedes and crustaceans. Basically, if it has lots of legs and makes you say, “What IS that thing?” there's a good chance you'll find something interesting here.

The Butterfly House gives visitors a chance to take a closer look at some of the little creatures we usually don't pay much attention to. And while kids are sure to enjoy it, this isn't necessarily just a kids' activity. Let's be honest - it's pretty fun for grown-ups, too, especially if you're the kind of person who stops to examine a weird-looking bug instead of immediately reaching for the shoe.

The Butterfly House's motto is “Exploring the little things that run the world.” These creatures may be small, but they play some pretty big roles in the world around us.

Whether you're looking for a family outing or just want to do something a little unusual, the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium offers a chance to see the fascinating and sometimes downright strange world of bugs up close.

Plan Your Visit

1075 South Ave. West, Suite 2, Missoula (Next to the Missoula Fairgrounds)

Hours: Tuesday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday, noon–4 p.m. Closed Mondays.

Tickets are available at the Butterfly House or online at Missoula Butterfly House & Insectarium.