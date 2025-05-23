Pamper Your Car with a Luxurious Spa Experience at Imperial Auto Spa

In Montana, we love our cars. Whether it’s a high performance sports car or your work truck, your car represents your freedom, your livelihood, your personality. So why wouldn’t you treat it like a trusted friend, with some TLC? That’s where Imperial Auto Spa comes in. Beyond their detailing services and “spa” treatments for your vehicle, they offer a wide range of protective and upgrade services for your car.

Rock chips, scuffs & scratches just come with the territory around here. Why not treat your vehicle to a paint protection film? This protective coating protects your vehicle’s paint from everyday damage. This water and stain resistant film can also prevent yellowing, cracking and delamination. You can take that protection up a notch with a ceramic coating. Their line of Gtechniq Ceramic Coatings can provide up to 9 years of protection that stands up to unpredictable weather and road conditions.

Maybe you’re looking to get that new car sparkle back. Treat your vehicle to a “face lift” with a paint correction treatment. Imperial will “exfoliate” your old paint and polish it back up to a glossy finish at a fraction of the cost of a whole body paint job.

Imperial Auto Spa’s detailing service is second to none. They offer a full range of detailing services for the interior and exterior of your vehicle, including extras like headlight restoration and wheel cleaning and coating.

Booking your appointment at Imperial Auto Spa couldn’t be easier! Just head to ImperialAutoSpaMT.com where you can browse their services and book with one click. Questions? You can give the Imperial team a call at (406) 239-2088.