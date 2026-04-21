Ronald McDonald House: A Cozy Home Away from Home in Missoula

When a child is seriously ill or injured, families will do whatever it takes to get them the care they need, even if it means traveling hundreds of miles and being away from home for weeks or even months. That is a long time to be apart from the life you know, and for a child in the hospital, nothing is scarier than not having mom or dad close by for hugs, comfort, and support.

The Ronald McDonald House in Missoula is there to make sure families never have to choose between being with their child and managing life’s everyday needs. It is a true “home away from home,” where parents can stay just steps away from their hospitalized child, at little or no cost.

Inside this welcoming space, you will find 12 cozy guest rooms, each with a private bathroom, so families have a quiet place to rest. There is a double kitchen and a big dining area for sharing meals and moments of connection, a pantry that is always stocked for hungry hearts, and four laundry rooms (because even during tough times, laundry does not stop).

For kids, there is the cheerful Discovery Area playroom to explore, and for everyone, a family game room that brings a little fun to stressful days. Several evenings a week, generous community groups cook homemade dinners, filling the House with the smell of something warm and delicious, taking one more worry off a family’s plate.

But right now, the Missoula Ronald McDonald House is facing a challenge. About a year ago, staff noticed water leaking from the ceiling, and it turned out the entire fire suppression sprinkler system needs to be replaced, a project that will cost around $125,000. Thanks to some incredibly generous donors, they have already raised about half of that amount, but they still need help to cover the rest. During Missoula & Bitterroot Gives, you can pitch in and make a real difference with a donation to keep the House safe and welcoming for families who need it most.

Here, love and togetherness matter more than anything else. Because when a child is sick, the comfort of family can be as powerful as any medicine, and the Missoula Ronald McDonald House makes sure those families have the space, care, and kindness to be there for their child every step of the way.