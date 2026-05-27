Run Wild Missoula - More Than Just the Marathon!

You probably know Run Wild Missoula as the crew behind the biggest running event of the year, the Missoula Marathon. They’re also the heart and legs behind other local favorites like the Pengelly Double Dip and the Turkey Day 8K. But here’s the thing… they’re about so much more than racing.

Back in 1986, they started as the Missoula Road and Track Club. Fast forward to today and Run Wild Missoula has grown to more than 2,000 members and hundreds of passionate volunteers. They put on over a dozen races every year, offer training classes, host weekly group runs, and create all kinds of opportunities for people to connect - whether you’re chasing a PR, just getting into walking, or somewhere in between.

Their mission, “To promote and support running and walking for people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds” really shows in the way they bring the community together. Regular events like Wednesday Wild Miles or Sole Mates aren’t just workouts, they’re social moments that make Missoula feel like one big running club.

Hop over to runwildmissoula.org to see everything they’ve got going on. You can join the club, sign up for races, volunteer, or just find your people.

With Run Wild Missoula, it’s never only about miles, it’s about the community that shares them.

